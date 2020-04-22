Messages of hope shared with Metro Detroit small businesses impacted by COVID-19
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and restrictions caused by it have negatively impacted many businesses.
Small businesses, especially those in small downtown areas, have been hit particularly hard.
Messages of hope are being shared across Metro Detroit as we wait for things to return to normal.
See the messages of hope in the video above.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.