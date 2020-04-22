St. Clair Shores police looking for missing 50-year-old man

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police are asking for help finding a missing 50-year-old man.

The St. Clair Shores Police Department said Donald Gasko is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid wool jacket. He has glasses and a black hat.

Police said Gasko walks with a limp and may have a hard time speaking due to medical conditions. He was last seen in the area of New York and Beverly streets.

If you have any information contact the police department at 586-445-5300.