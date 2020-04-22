Troy company converts to make gowns for front line workers amid coronavirus outbreak
TROY, Mich. – There’s a company in Troy making important pieces of personal protective equipment for workers.
Maggie Williams, a nurse at Sinai-Grace Hospital, saw a desperate need for protective plastic gowns for the medical team because they are battling coronavirus (COVID-19) head on.
Cadillac Products, based in Troy, is a fourth generation family business. Williams has a cousin, Mike Williams, who works as a general manager there.
The business makes car parts, not medical equipment, which meant they had to change things -- and quickly -- but they came through in a big way.
