Troy company converts to make gowns for front line workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Steve Garagiola, Reporter/Anchor

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Troy, Oakland County, News, Local, Acts of Kindness, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Michigan COVID-19, Troy COVID-19, Troy Coronavirus, Community

TROY, Mich. – There’s a company in Troy making important pieces of personal protective equipment for workers.

Maggie Williams, a nurse at Sinai-Grace Hospital, saw a desperate need for protective plastic gowns for the medical team because they are battling coronavirus (COVID-19) head on.

Cadillac Products, based in Troy, is a fourth generation family business. Williams has a cousin, Mike Williams, who works as a general manager there.

The business makes car parts, not medical equipment, which meant they had to change things -- and quickly -- but they came through in a big way.

Watch the video above for the full report

