Detroit police seek men who broke into church on east side
Nothing reported stolen
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for two men who broke into a church April 4.
Police said the men broke glass front doors of the church in the 8800 block of David Street at about 3 a.m.
Shortly after they got inside, they left. Nothing has been reported stolen, police said.
Police said both men are black. One was wearing a zip-up jacket and dark-colored pants. He has short hair. The other man was wearing a dark-colored hat that said “Detroit.”
No further description was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.