Detroit police seek men who broke into church on east side

Nothing reported stolen

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Detroit police say these men broke into a church on April 4, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for two men who broke into a church April 4.

Police said the men broke glass front doors of the church in the 8800 block of David Street at about 3 a.m.

Shortly after they got inside, they left. Nothing has been reported stolen, police said.

Police said both men are black. One was wearing a zip-up jacket and dark-colored pants. He has short hair. The other man was wearing a dark-colored hat that said “Detroit.”

No further description was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

