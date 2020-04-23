Michigan Supreme Court suspends all jury trials through June 22 amid pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Supreme Court initiated an administrative order on Thursday that suspends all jury trials until June 22 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The June 22 date is subject to change if a local order mandates it, officials said.

According to the order, the State Court Administrative Office is exploring remote jury trials to ensure appropriate social distancing. The office will share recommendations for carrying out remote jury trials after initial testing is complete.

