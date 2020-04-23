St. George Chaldean Catholic Church parishioners find way to worship despite COVID-19 outbreak

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Whatever your religious beliefs there’s no doubt that prayer has powered many families through the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

In-person services are suspended at many churches now, but one church’s parishioners have found a way to still go to church. Many people are leaning on their faith now more than ever.

When your house of worship is closed you lose that physical contact, unless there’s an outdoor area of worship.

The Grotto at St. George’s Chaldean Church in Shelby Township has been around almost as long as the church itself. It has always gotten its fair share of traffic, but these days it has become a godsend for many believers.

Ida and Joe Mukhtar like to stop by every night after dinner. They stay in their car, like many other people.

“You’re kind of alone with your thoughts and your prayers. It’s kind of nice when you don’t have the church,” medical school student Mary Najjar said.

Najjar finds comfort in the grotto. She said she feels the connection to mother Mary.

