VIDEO: Detroit police seek man in connection to package theft

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to a package theft that occurred on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, on April 2, at about 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Parker Street, a man was captured on video approaching a house and knocking on the door. Police said at about 10:30 p.m., the man returned and stole items off the porch.

You can watch surveillance video from the scene above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.