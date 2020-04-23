VIDEO: Police seek 3 in attempted ATM theft on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three men wanted in connection with an attempted ATM theft that occurred at gas station on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, on April 13 at about 1:20 a.m. in the 9900 block of E. Warren Avenue, three men pulled up to a gas station in an older black Chevrolet Silverado and entered the store. Video captured one man -- wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black mask -- hold the door open for two others, who failed to break open an ATM with a sledgehammer.

Police said the three men got back into their vehicle and drove northbound on Cadillac Avenue.

Police describe one man as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, a blue jacket, black pants, red shoes and a black mask. The other man was wearing a blue and white knit cap, white shoes, black pants, a black mask and a blue jacket with that read “No saints without sinners” on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.