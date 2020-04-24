All Together: Michigan breweries join effort to help hospitality workers with special beer
DETROIT – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has left many hospitality workers without a job.
To help them, breweries around the world are brewing up All Together, a beer intended to raise money for service workers impacted.
RELATED: Having a drink at home? Here’s how you can help Metro Detroit service workers
Breweries who choose to make the beer are asked that a portion of proceeds go to helping hospitality workers. The rest of the money will be used by the businesses so they can survive the pandemic.
Ten Michigan breweries have committed to making Together Now.
Griffin Claw Brewing Co. in Birmingham has already released its version.
Ferndale Project is expected to release its beer Sunday, and Arvon Brewing Co. In Grand Rapids, Homes Brewery in Detroit, and Mothfire Brewing in Ann Arbor are slated to release their beers next month.
The other Michigan breweries who will make the beer have not yet announced release dates.
See all the participating Michigan breweries below:
Alpha Michigan Brewing Company
Alpha, MI, United States
Release Date: TBD
Arvon Brewing Co
Grand Rapids, MI, United States
Release Date: 5/7/20
Eastern Market Brewing Co
Detroit, MI, United States
Release Date: TBD
Eternity Brewing Company
Howell, MI, United States
Release Date: TBD
Ferndale Project
Ferndale, MI, United States
Release Date: 04/26/20
Five Shores Brewing
Beulah, MI, United States
Release Date: TBD
Griffin Claw Brewing Company
Birmingham, MI, United States
Release Date: 04/17/20
Homes Brewery
Detroit, MI, United States
Release Date: 5/8/20
Mothfire Brewing
Ann Arbor, MI, United States
Release Date: 5/15/20
Speciation Artisan Ales
Comstock Park, MI, United States
Release Date: TBD
The COVID-19 impact has forced breweries in Michigan and around the United States to close their taprooms, leading to a loss of main income source.
Some breweries have shuttered their businesses during this time, while others have turned to curbside pickup and carryout orders to maintain operations.
Other breweries have shifted their focus to include making hand sanitizer for health care workers and first responders who desperately need it.
