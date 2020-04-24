ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 24, 2020
Live at 11 a.m. today: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to provide a coronavirus (COVID-19) update Friday afternoon.
Earlier this week, Whitmer said it’s likely the state will need a short-term extension of the stay-home order, which expires on April 30. She said she’s working on plans to reopen the state in phases, and will offer details as soon as Friday. She didn’t offer a timeframe or extension length.
Several other states have already extended stay-home measures into May, including Connecticut (May 20), Delaware (May 15), California, New York (May 15), Vermont (May 15), Virginia (June 10) and Wisconsin (May 26).
WEATHER: Sunshine today before weekend rain
- Michigan nursing homes unprepared for COVID-19 outbreak, officials say
- Michigan Legislature convenes to address COVID-19 response
- In the market for a new car? Here’s why now may be the perfect time
- Will college students return to the classroom in the fall? Michigan universities weigh options
- Pandemic brings gloom to Muslims marking month of Ramadan
- Global markets struggle as hopes for quick rebound fade
- Fight against malaria could be set back 20 years, WHO warns
- NFL Draft recap: Every pick from the first round of the draft
- Detroit Lions select Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah in first round of NFL draft
- Michigan C Cesar Ruiz selected by New Orleans Saints in first round of NFL draft
