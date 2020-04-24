39ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 24, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Michigan
Michigan (WDIV)

Live at 11 a.m. today: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to provide a coronavirus (COVID-19) update Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, Whitmer said it’s likely the state will need a short-term extension of the stay-home order, which expires on April 30. She said she’s working on plans to reopen the state in phases, and will offer details as soon as Friday. She didn’t offer a timeframe or extension length.

Several other states have already extended stay-home measures into May, including Connecticut (May 20), Delaware (May 15), California, New York (May 15), Vermont (May 15), Virginia (June 10) and Wisconsin (May 26).

