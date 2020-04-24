Detroit couple could win $13.6 million on ‘The Wall’ gameshow

DETROIT – With millions of dollars on the line, a Detroit couple could take a very nice vacation when this all passes. They will be on NBC’s “The Wall.”

“It was a chance of a lifetime. You're able to win $13.6 Million,” said Damon and Deidra Williams.

Damon and Deidra Williams are describing their time as contestants on the NBC game show called “The Wall,” -- “It was probably the most emotional rollercoaster that I been on in my entire life. When you see it, you’ll see what I’m talking about.”

Both are from Detroit. Damon is a principal and Deidra is a mid-wife as Henry Ford Hospital, both facing different obstacles with the Coronavirus Crisis, “Being able to still connect with my family and connect with the teachers and staff members at my school, it's challenging, it's the new normal. I think as a healthcare system, we're really doing a good job, taking care of our patients.”

To get a break from the chaos, they applied to get on “The Wall” and were selected out of hundreds of thousands of people who applied, “What they do is that one of us, one person is in the front, one is behind the wall in the back. You have these balls, and you place a ball on a number, like a plinko. The person in the back has to get the question correct, and if she gets it correct, the ball turns green, in essence, if the ball turns green, you’re able to win money, but if she gets that question wrong, it turns red and you lose that amount of money.”

Larry: Can you guys tell us, how did you all do, or you can’t talk about it? "No we signed a Million dollar contract, with NBC, that says we cannot.”

You can watch their episode Sunday at 8 p.m., on WDIV-TV.

Lebron James is the Executive Producer of the show.