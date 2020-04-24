Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old boy last seen Tuesday

DETROIT – Police are looking for Chauncey Jefferson, a 15-year-old boy last seen at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Detroit’s west side.

Police said Jefferson had left his home in the 16700 block of Saint Marys Street, between McNichols Road and Puritan Avenue, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Jefferson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, camouflage sweat pants and blue shoes.

He is in good physical condition but may have a mental health condition, according to police

Anyone who has seen Chauncey Jefferson, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.