Detroit yard waste collection to resume April 27

DETROIT – The City of Detroit Department of Public Works is set to resume curbside yard waste collection beginning Monday, April 27.

Collection was originally set to begin the week of April 13, however, due to the impact of COVID-19, collection was pushed back to the week of April 27. Yard waste collection will continue for 36 weeks.

Residents can place grass clippings, leaves, and small twigs that are no more than two inches in diameter in biodegradable paper bags on their bi-monthly scheduled bulk collection day. Branches and twigs that are up to four feet in length and no more than four inches in diameter, should be bundled and tied securely and placed at the curbline. Please note, individual bundles should not weigh more than 60 pounds.

When placing bagged yard waste at the curb, we ask that it be at least six feet from the Courville container or in a personal garbage can that is clearly labeled "yard waste" on two sides of the container. The City’s contractors, Advanced Disposal and GFL Environmental, will not collect yard waste in plastic bags.

If yard waste must be disposed of immediately, residents are encouraged to take their yard waste to any of the free drop-off locations below:

Southfield Yard, 12255 Southfield Service Drive -- Monday-Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Davison Yard, 8221 W. Davison -- Monday-Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.

J. Fons Transfer Station, 6451 E. McNichols -- Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Residents can find out their next yard waste collection date by visiting detroitmi.gov and typing their address into the “My Home Info” search field.

For additional information about collection schedules or to report concerns, residents should call their assigned contractor:

East and Southwest Detroit residents should call GFL Environmental at 844-464-3587.

Westside residents should call Advanced Disposal at 844-233-8764.

