Pontiac man missing since November found dead

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The body of a missing Pontiac man was found Friday morning by his family.

ORIGINAL STORY: Reward offered in search for Pontiac man missing since November

According to authorities, Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 1000 block of University Drive on a report of a body found. Police said Robert Albert Griswold’s body was found floating in an above-ground pool by his father. He had been missing since Nov. 28 and had been reported as a missing suicidal subject by his mother.

Police said his family stated Griswold was suicidal and suffered from mental illness at the time he went missing.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

No other details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.