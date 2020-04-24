Royal Oak church to host free grocery distribution drive up for community

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – With the help of its partners at Convoy of Hope and through the generosity of members, One Oak Church, will host a free grocery distribution drive-up for the community.

Items being distributed include, wipes, assorted cereals, dinner meal kits, cookies, brownies, Muscle Milk, baby food packets, beans and pretzels.

“Our heart as One Oak Church is to bring hope to the community while we meet their physical needs. We want to serve those in need the best we can and believe that with your help in getting the word out, we will be able to serve at a higher capacity,” read a statement released by the church.

All volunteers will be following the state’s social distancing guidelines and be masked and gloved. Groceries are pre-packaged and will be distributed directly into participants’ trunks.

The event takes place Monday, April 27 from 2-5 p.m. and will be located at 1847 N Main Street in Royal Oak.