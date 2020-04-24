Stay-at-home order extended through May 15 -- What can reopen?

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order while loosening some restrictions on the state’s businesses.

Update April 24 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 36,641; Death toll now at 3,085

The first thing the governor wants everyone to know about the new rules is she wants everyone who goes outside to wear a mask. Not an N95 mask, but a homemade cloth mask.

Whitmer is allowing spring activities, provided social distancing is followed.

“The new executive order will now allow some workers to perform lower risk activities to go back on the job," Whitmer said. "We will consider this, the preliminary stage of economic reengagement.”

Nurseries, lawn care, bike shops and landscaping operations can be reopened, while pest control companies and big box stores can reopen closed areas.

Retailers that are not selling necessary supplies can offer curbside pick-up and delivery.

Motorized boating and golfing are allowed -- but without golf carts to encourage social distancing -- and traveling between residences is allowed, but discouraged.

Just because the stay-at-home order has been extended through May 15, that doesn’t mean nothing else is going to happen between now and then. An incredible amount of work is being done and there could be some additional things that residents can start to engage in in a safe way with a proper protocols.

