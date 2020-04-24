World War II veteran who raised millions during pandemic releases single

UNITED KINGDOM – World War II veteran, Captain Tom Moore, who made headlines for raising millions of dollars for Britain’s health system, released a single for his 100th birthday.

The 99-year-old has released a single with singer Michael Ball titled “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Shockingly, the single beat Canadian pop star The Weekend for the title of this week’s number one single in the United Kingdom, meaning the veteran will be top of the charts for his 100th birthday, the oldest person to ever do that.

The Weekend earlier Tweeted in support of Moore, telling his fans in the United Kingdom to back the single.

Moore, had set himself up to be the target of walking the 27-yards around his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday that falls on April 30.

Originally, the goal was to raise $1,200. But that modest aim was blown away as media attention from around the globe zoomed in on his garden in Bedfordshire, Central England. Currently, he has fundraised more than $34 million.

Watch the video here: