ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 25, 2020

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday
DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 36,641 as of Saturday, including 3,085 deaths, state officials report. The official recovery total is 3,237.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order through May 15 while loosening some restrictions on the state’s businesses.
Michigan residents are now required to wear masks in public places, such as grocery stores, under the governor’s revised stay-at-home order.
WEATHER: Dry with chance of rain this weekend
- Coronavirus pandemic doesn’t stop human trafficking
- Ride for Skylar: Detroit first responders honor 5-year-old girl lost to coronavirus
- Gov. Whitmer blasts Michigan Legislature for meeting during stay-at-home order, says she will veto power-limiting bills
- Body of missing Downriver boy who disappeared during fishing trip found in Huron River
- No, don’t inject disinfectant: Outcry over Trump’s musing
- FDA warns of heart risks with Trump-promoted malaria drug
- U.S. states build stockpiles of malaria drug touted by Trump
- Asia Today: Sri Lanka reimposes curfew; India eases lockdown
- Brazil becoming coronavirus hot spot as testing falters
- Detroit Lions trade up to take Ohio State G Jonah Jackson in third round of 2020 NFL draft
- Detroit Lions take Notre Dame LB Julian Okwara with first selection in third round of 2020 NFL draft
- Michigan’s Josh Uche selected by New England Patriots in second round of NFL draft
- Detroit Lions select Georgia RB D’Andre Swift in second round of 2020 NFL draft
