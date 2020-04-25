41ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 25, 2020

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 36,641 as of Saturday, including 3,085 deaths, state officials report. The official recovery total is 3,237.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order through May 15 while loosening some restrictions on the state’s businesses.

Michigan residents are now required to wear masks in public places, such as grocery stores, under the governor’s revised stay-at-home order.

