Detroit police seek three male suspects in west-side shooting

DETROIT – A woman was shot while delivering food in Detroit around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the victim, 46, was delivering food with another individual in the 10000 block of Aurora Street when a white vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots and struck the woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary-serious condition, officials said.

The suspects were three black men.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.