Legal team representing more than 100 alleged victims of University of Michigan doctor sues college

University has acknowledged some campus employees were aware of accusations

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan shows Dr. Robert E. Anderson. A University of Michigan hotline has received more than 100 unique complaints about Dr. Anderson, a late physician accused of sexual abuse by former patients, including athletes who encountered him as a team doctor, the school announced Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. He died in 2008. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan via AP)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A legal team that says it represents more than 100 people who allege they were abused by a deceased University of Michigan sports doctor has taken the first step in filing a lawsuit against the school.

The Anderson Survivors Legal Team announced Friday it has filed 20-plus notices of intent to sue the Ann Arbor school, its board and Dr. Robert Anderson’s estate.

A lawsuit would be among a rising wave of legal action against the university. University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says Michigan has confidence in an ongoing independent investigation.

The university has acknowledged some campus employees were aware of accusations against Anderson before a 2018 complaint that led to a police investigation.

