Legal team representing more than 100 alleged victims of University of Michigan doctor sues college

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A legal team that says it represents more than 100 people who allege they were abused by a deceased University of Michigan sports doctor has taken the first step in filing a lawsuit against the school.

The Anderson Survivors Legal Team announced Friday it has filed 20-plus notices of intent to sue the Ann Arbor school, its board and Dr. Robert Anderson’s estate.

A lawsuit would be among a rising wave of legal action against the university. University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says Michigan has confidence in an ongoing independent investigation.

The university has acknowledged some campus employees were aware of accusations against Anderson before a 2018 complaint that led to a police investigation.