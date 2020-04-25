Metro Detroit weather: Dry with chance of rain this weekend

DETROIT – Although we had some clearing overnight, a large storm system tracking eastward across Kentucky Saturday will increase our cloud cover, and give parts of our area some temporary rain chances this weekend.

Today’s rain chance appears to be best across Lenawee and Monroe counties midday, with most of the rest of us remaining dry, which is great news if you plan to hit the golf course or do some gardening!

Highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius) won’t be too hard to take after the cold week we just came out of. East to northeast wind at 7 to 12 mph.

The easterly component to our wind, as well as the increasing wind speeds late today into tomorrow, has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Lakeshore Flood Watch for the shoreline areas of Macomb, Wayne and Monroe counties from 4 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday.

If you are observing the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and will be fasting, today’s sunrise is at 6:36 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:27 p.m. Ramadan Mubarak to you!

Cloudy overnight with some light rain developing late at night on the east side. Lows in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius). North-northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Any showers in the area Sunday morning should edge east of our area by noon, with increasing sunshine from west to east as the afternoon progresses. Highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius), but it’ll be noticeably breezy with a north-northeast wind at 15 to 20 mph.

Mostly clear Sunday night with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Monday, although clouds will increase by late afternoon. Highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) combined with light wind means it’ll be a pretty nice day!

Then, a storm system increases our clouds on Tuesday, and gives us a rainy Wednesday and Thursday. With some luck, the rain may move out just in time for us to end the work week with a nice Friday.