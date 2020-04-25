Shop local this weekend during Detroit’s Virtual Spring Business Crawl
DETROIT – Support Detroit shops and eateries this weekend during the Virtual Spring Business Crawl.
Many businesses, especially small businesses, have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Shoppers are asked to patronize businesses that have been operating virtually, offering delivery, carryout and curbside pickup on Saturday.
Click here to see which businesses are participating.
