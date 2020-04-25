46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Shop local this weekend during Detroit’s Virtual Spring Business Crawl

COVID-19 has negatively impacted businesses

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, #ShopDetroit, Small Businesses, Local, Local Businesses, Michigan Made, Shop Small
photo

DETROIT – Support Detroit shops and eateries this weekend during the Virtual Spring Business Crawl.

Many businesses, especially small businesses, have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Shoppers are asked to patronize businesses that have been operating virtually, offering delivery, carryout and curbside pickup on Saturday.

Click here to see which businesses are participating.

The Virtual Spring Business Crawl is April 25, 2020.
The Virtual Spring Business Crawl is April 25, 2020. (WDIV)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: