SMART requires riders to wear face masks, route adjustments made

DETROIT – Starting immediately, SMART is requiring all riders to wear face masks.

On Monday SMART will eliminate many late night trips on its schedules. Sunday service has been reduced to operate every 60-90 minutes.

The adjustments are part of an effort to ensure essential trips to work and other life-sustaining activities.

Riders should check www.smartbus.org to verify the trips which have been affected and the new schedule lookup for the following routes:

125 Fort Street

200 Michigan

261 FAST Michigan

280 Middlebelt

330 Grand River

415 Greenfield

450/460 Woodward Avenue

461/462 FAST Woodward Avenue

495 John R

510 Van Dyke

560 Gratiot

561/563 FAST Gratiot

610 Kercheval

710 Nine Mile

730 Ten Mile

760 Thirteen/Fourteen Mile

SMART has seen an approximate 80 percent reduction in ridership since mid-March. Currently there is low to no ridership on the late-night routes.

”Our reduced ridership has held steady over these past few weeks, even after two service reductions and several weeks of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order,” said Robert Cramer, Deputy General Manager, “The vast majority of these remaining riders are headed to and from essential jobs or on trips for life-sustaining supplies, medication and treatments. Our mission for the coming weeks is to keep a reliable option for those trips in place while reminding riders to follow social distancing guidelines and wear appropriate face coverings. Working closely with our drivers, we are eliminating late night service and scaling back Sunday service while increasing drivers and buses available to fill in on daytime routes that are still seeing significant ridership.”

