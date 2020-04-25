Unknown man in critical condition after presumed hit-and-run in Detroit

DETROIT – An unidentified man was found lying in the street after a presumed hit-and-run in Detroit early Saturday morning, officials said.

Police say the man was discovered around 12:20 a.m. near Glendale Avenue and Lawton Street. Police believe that the victim was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.