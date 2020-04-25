USDA confirms presence of ralstonia in Michigan greenhouse

LANSING, Mich. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified Ralstonia solanacearum race 3 biovar 2 (RS r3b2) in a symptomatic geranium plant in a commercial greenhouse in Michigan.

RS r3b2 is a bacterial pathogen causing a wilt disease in geraniums and several important food crops, including potatoes, tomatoes, peppers and eggplants.

It can be transmitted through contaminated soil, irrigation water, or equipment. Officials said there is no effective chemical control to manage the disease in plants.

A Michigan grower noticed unusual wilt symptoms on his geraniums and sent them for testing.

“This is the first introduction of the pathogen in the U.S. since 2004, when this disease was detected and eradicated in 27 states, including 14 facilities in Michigan,” said Mike Philip, director of MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division. “It’s important to note the bacterium does not pose a threat to public or animal health or to food safety.” MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division oversees the department’s plant health programs and will lead Michigan’s efforts to rid the state of this disease.

The geranium that tested positive was a Fantasia ‘Pink Flare’ variety imported from a production facility in Guatemala.

The USDA determined that 288 plant growers in 38 states received affected shipments from the Guatemalan facility, including 41 growers in Michigan.

“This incident is a serious threat to our industry,” said Geoff Hansen, executive director of the Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council. “The affected facilities must work aggressively with MDARD to contain and eliminate this disease.”