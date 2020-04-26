Authorities investigating after man’s body found in house fire on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 62-year-old man’s body was found in a house fire Saturday afternoon in the 18600 block of Washburn Street, near Margareta Avenue.
It happened just after 5 p.m.
Police said they are unsure if the man died in the fire or died before it started.
The fire is being investigated by the Detroit Police Department and the Detroit Fire Department.
