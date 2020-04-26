ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 26, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 37,203 as of Sunday, including 3,274 deaths. State officials have reported a total of 8,342 recoveries.

Michigan’s governor has extended the stay-at-home order through May 15, but she’s now allowing golf course, marinas and landscaping businesses to open with strict social distancing.

Finding new ways to celebrate holy events has become the new normal during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This week Muslims began observing Ramadan -- a holy month of fasting -- but due to the pandemic, celebrations are moving online.

Meanwhile, the global death toll tops 200,000 as some virus lockdowns ease.