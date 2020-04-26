ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 26, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday
DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 37,203 as of Sunday, including 3,274 deaths. State officials have reported a total of 8,342 recoveries.
Michigan’s governor has extended the stay-at-home order through May 15, but she’s now allowing golf course, marinas and landscaping businesses to open with strict social distancing.
Finding new ways to celebrate holy events has become the new normal during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This week Muslims began observing Ramadan -- a holy month of fasting -- but due to the pandemic, celebrations are moving online.
Meanwhile, the global death toll tops 200,000 as some virus lockdowns ease.
WEATHER: Sunday showers in some areas
More Local News Headlines
- Detroit bishop remembers mother lost to COVID-19
- Authorities investigating after man’s body found in house fire on Detroit’s west side
- Detroit connects customers with open businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic
- ‘I have to save my dog’ -- Michigan woman scares off black bear to rescue pup
- Detroit police looking for missing 26-year-old woman with mental illness
- Flashpoint 4/26/20: Keeping virus from going back and forth through US-Canada border
National and International Headlines
- Pandemic complicates counting of refugees in census
- Hawaii’s stay-at-home order extended to May 31
- Global death toll tops 200,000 as some virus lockdowns eased
- UK PM Boris Johnson returns to face growing virus divisions
Sports Headlines
- How did the Detroit Lions do in the 2020 NFL draft?
- AP source: NBA facilities will begin to reopen Friday
- Detroit Lions trade up to take Ohio State G Jonah Jackson in third round of 2020 NFL draft
- Detroit Lions take Notre Dame LB Julian Okwara with first selection in third round of 2020 NFL draft
- Michigan’s Josh Uche selected by New England Patriots in second round of NFL draft
- Detroit Lions select Georgia RB D’Andre Swift in second round of 2020 NFL draft
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.