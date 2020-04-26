52ºF

Detroit police investigate hit-and-run on east side

Victim in critical condition

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a hit-and-run that took place in Detroit on Saturday night.

Police say a 49-year-old man was hit by a vehicle when crossing the street in the area of Gratiot and Harper avenues around 10 p.m. Saturday. The suspect fled the scene and was possibly driving a blue Chevy Impala.

Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

