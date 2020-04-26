Detroit police looking for missing 26-year-old woman with mental illness

DETROIT – Police are looking for Camay Lowe, a 26-year-old Detroit woman last seen Monday or Tuesday.

According to authorities, Lowe was last seen by her grandmother at their residence in the 1400 block of Robert Bradby Drive. Lowe left the location and hasn’t been seen since.

Police said she is in good physical condition, but has a mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Camay Lowe is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.