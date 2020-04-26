Metro Detroit weather: Sunday showers in some areas

DETROIT – Disorganized overnight scattered showers have consolidated as expected into an area of light rain in Monroe County, and light rain chances will be restricted to an area this morning from Monroe County northeastward to near the Detroit and St. Clair Rivers.

It should remain dry west of there due to very dry air overhead, so most of us with a tee time today (now that we can have a tee time) should be in pretty good shape. Still, there can always be variations in rain placement, so check the radar on the free Local4Casters weather app before heading out, just in case. It’s truly your “Doppler in a Pocket!”

Although some breaks in the overcast have developed, sunshine chances are better this afternoon. Highs today should reach the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius), but will get warmer if we get more sunshine than expected.

It will be breezy, however, with a north-northeast wind at 15 to 20 mph, and gusts to 30 mph possible. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood warning for the Macomb, Wayne, Monroe County shoreline areas until 4 p.m. today, and a Lakeshore Flood advisory for the Sanilac, St. Clair County shoreline areas from 4 a.m. until 10 p.m. If you are thinking about taking the boat out, keep in mind that Small Craft Advisories have also been issued for Lakes Erie and St. Clair until 4 p.m. and Lake Huron until 10 p.m.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:35 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:28 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Wind diminishing and becoming north-northwest at 3 to 6 mph.

Monday begins with blue skies and bright sunshine, then high clouds start to increase by mid-to-late afternoon. Highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius), with a light and variable wind, means that it’ll be a nice day!

A batch of light showers moves in Monday night, with milder lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Assuming that the Monday night showers move out by dawn Tuesday, I think we’ll get away with a mostly dry (but mostly cloudy) day on Tuesday. If we can keep that rain away, it could be a sneaky nice day with highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Midweek Storm Update

Everything remains on track with our midweek storm…the low itself should track right along the state line. If you remember the large, sprawling low to our south that I showed you on our Saturday newscasts, the midweek storm will be larger, have more moisture with it, and will move almost right over us. That pretty much guarantees rain Wednesday into Thursday, and we could easily get or exceed an inch of total rain (thank goodness it won’t all come at once…this will be spread out over two days). Highs Wednesday near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius), and in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius) on Thursday.

We should dry out Friday, with partly cloudy skies, and highs back up near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Next Weekend Outlook

The long range models agree upon a warm-up, but disagree upon when we’ll see any showers. The ECMWF model keeps us dry Saturday and gives us showers Sunday, while the GFS model gives us showers Saturday and keeps us dry Sunday…stay tuned. Highs, however, should reach the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, then drop back to the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.