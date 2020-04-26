Michigan community colleges see decline in summer enrollment due to coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – Officials at two Michigan community colleges are unsure of what to expect for the fall semester as registration has dropped for the summer session amid coronavirus outbreak.

The Detroit Free Press reports that presidents at Washtenaw Community College and Grand Rapids Community College are seeing declines in summer class registrations as students wonder if it will be safe enough to go back to school and if they can afford it in the fall.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 37,203 as of Sunday, including 3,274 deaths. State officials have reported a total of 8,342 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the global death toll tops 200,000 as some virus lockdowns ease.

Michigan’s governor has extended the stay-at-home order through May 15. However, she is allowing some businesses to reopen under strict guidelines.