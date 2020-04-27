ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 27, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Live today at 4: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds coronavirus news briefing
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to address the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update at 4 p.m. -- Watch it live here.
Last week, Gov. Whitmer announced an extension of the state’s stay-at-home order, now in effect through May 15. The new order lifted restrictions on certain business activity.
Landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops can resume operating, subject to social-distancing rules. Stores selling nonessential supplies can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Big-box retailers no longer have to close off garden centers and areas dedicated to selling paint, flooring and carpet.
New Executive Order protects customers, employees
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new Executive Order that focuses on reducing COVID-19 exposure at grocery stores.
The Executive Order establishes protocols for grocery stores, food establishments and pharmacies. The social distancing protocols include requiring employees to wear face coverings, implementing daily screening programs and more.
11 deaths, high rate of infection at prison
More than 50 percent of inmates tested at a prison have been infected with coronavirus and at least 11 have died, officials reported.
Lakeland prison in Branch County in southern Michigan continues to be a hot spot. It has a large share of the system’s older prisoners.
Weather: What to expect this week
More Local News Headlines
- 4-time cancer survivor beats COVID-19: ‘I was taught to fight’
- Punch Bowl Social permanently lays off staff due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Elementary student auctions photographs to raise money toward coronavirus response efforts
- 5-year-old girl killed in house fire on Detroit’s west side
- Forgotten Harvest releases updated schedule for food pickup -- April 27-May 1
- Home schooling: How to make corn starch quicksand
- New Michigan order aims to protect grocery store customers, employees amid coronavirus pandemic
National and International Headlines
- Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening
- South Korea maintains Kim Jong Un health rumors are untrue
Sports Headlines
- Lions GM Bob Quinn on the 2020 draft, work-life balance
- Lomas Brown on the Detroit Lions’ 2020 NFL Draft picks: ‘I like what they did'
- Trump’s focus on his base complicates path to reelection
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.