ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 27, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to address the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update at 4 p.m. -- Watch it live here.

Last week, Gov. Whitmer announced an extension of the state’s stay-at-home order, now in effect through May 15. The new order lifted restrictions on certain business activity.

Landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops can resume operating, subject to social-distancing rules. Stores selling nonessential supplies can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Big-box retailers no longer have to close off garden centers and areas dedicated to selling paint, flooring and carpet.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new Executive Order that focuses on reducing COVID-19 exposure at grocery stores.

The Executive Order establishes protocols for grocery stores, food establishments and pharmacies. The social distancing protocols include requiring employees to wear face coverings, implementing daily screening programs and more.

More than 50 percent of inmates tested at a prison have been infected with coronavirus and at least 11 have died, officials reported.

Lakeland prison in Branch County in southern Michigan continues to be a hot spot. It has a large share of the system’s older prisoners.