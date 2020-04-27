Detroit grandmother falls on hard times because of coronavirus

DETROIT – Grandmother Jacqueline Anderson said it has been a really stressful time keeping up with the bills and other finances in the era of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I just hope that something else can be done. I’ll be glad when this is over with or I can go back to my 56 hours a week, you know, at least that helps me a lot,” Anderson said.

April 27, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 38,210; Death toll now at 3,407

Anderson works for a local hospital and has been underemployed. Her hours were reduced to just 16 hours a week.

So far she’s been surviving thanks to her family, but she’s wondering how much longer that will be able to last.

MORE: Financial expert helps you manage your money during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

“What about next month and the month after that? Depends on how long it’s gone for and I do not recieve unemployment at all,” Anderson said.

She’s not the only one in this situation. Thousands of people from Detroit are expected to be going through the same exact thing.

Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak

“The ones who are working, for example, a couple of my co-workers -- you know, we are struggling. i’m on the frontline and I’m not getting anything extra, so I hope they can even help us,” Anderson said.

The state of Michigan has given out more than $1.37 billion to 820,000 workers affected by the pandemic.

Click here to read more about coronavirus