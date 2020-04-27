Elementary student auctions photographs to raise money toward coronavirus response efforts

BERKLEY, Mich. – While some kids are bored at home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, others are rolling up their sleeves and getting to work.

MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday Night

An elementary student from Oakland County is using her free time -- and photography skills -- to raise money for families impacted by the pandemic.

Liv Khoury, a fourth-grader from Berkley, is taking photographs and auctioning them off during virtual art shows to raise money for Gleaner’s Community Food Bank and other local nonprofits.

“Just doing something a little might help a lot,” Khoury said.

The 10-year-old has been taking pictures of flowers, trees and the sky from all around her neighborhood. Khoury joins her mother and brother on their runs to find inspiration for her photographs.

“When she would see something that inspired her, she would run off, take a picture of it and then try to catch up to us,” said Khoury’s mother, Megan Bonanni. “She was determined.”

The family set up a Zoom meeting to auction off her photographs -- and nearly 60 people attended.

Khoury and her family raised $500 to donate to local coronavirus response efforts. The family says pictures were purchased by neighborhood friends and friends as far as Europe.

The family is hosting another Zoom art show on Monday.