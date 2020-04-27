Hudsonville Ice Cream to thank essential workers

West Michigan based Hudsonville Ice Cream has launched a new program to make thanking essential frontline workers special.

The new “Random Acts of Ice Cream" program will send boxes of Hudsonville pints directly to the doors of essential workers each week.

All you have to do is tell Hudsonville about an essential worker you know who is deserving of something sweet.

You can nominate an essential worker by clicking here.

Hudsonville will contact you if your nominee is selected.

Nominees must live in the continental United States.