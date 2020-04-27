Michigan lieutenant governor hosts online town hall meeting on racial disparities in COVID-19 deaths

DETROIT – Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist believes action needs to be taken to address the racial disparities in COVID-19 deaths.

Everyone is trying to figure out why the virus is hitting Detroit so hard. Many leaders are holding town hall meetings to discuss this issue, but neighbors say that is not enough.

"I want results,” said Detroit resident Barbara Martin.

Martin lives on Detroit’s east side in the 48214 zip code. That area is one of the hardest hit areas in Detroit when it comes to the coronavirus. On Monday, there were 330 positive COVID-19 cases in her area alone.

“I’m not surprised. Well I take that back, I am surprised. I had no idea that this would have had such a deadly impact in our community,” she said.

Martin is concerned about what is going on in the city. “It has no respect of a person. Just brings to the forefront all of the health conditions that we face,” Martin added.

She says many people are talking about it, but she feels more could be done.

“You have to listen to the people here in the trenches sort of speak,”she said.

Gilchrist recently put together a task force to address the racial disparities with African Americans and COVID-19.

READ MORE: Governor signs executive order creating Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities

“We’re looking at through the task force of doing a pilot of mobile testing that was started by Ford and Wayne State and how we can take the test to the most vulnerable people in our community," Gilchrist said. "Our specific things on the ground, to address the health care pandemic. We’re going to do more things, so that concrete measures will in place to save lives.”