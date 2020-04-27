Watch: President Donald Trump meets with industry leaders on coronavirus response

WASHINGTON – Watch coverage as President Trump meets with industry leaders at the White House to discuss the response to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 107,000 have recovered in the U.S., with more than 972,000 cases reported across the country. More than 55,000 have died in the U.S.

Worldwide, more than 3 million people have been confirmed infected and over 208,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, April 27. You can watch it here.