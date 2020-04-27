59ºF

Watch: President Donald Trump meets with industry leaders on coronavirus response

Coronavirus death toll in US tops 55,000

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

FILE - In this April 22, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington. After two months of frantic response to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House is planning to shift President Trumps public focus to the burgeoning efforts aimed at easing the economic devastation. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
WASHINGTON – Watch coverage as President Trump meets with industry leaders at the White House to discuss the response to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 107,000 have recovered in the U.S., with more than 972,000 cases reported across the country. More than 55,000 have died in the U.S.

Worldwide, more than 3 million people have been confirmed infected and over 208,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, April 27. You can watch it here.

