ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 28, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduced the “MI Safe Start Plan" yesterday.

Her plan to open businesses will be based on data, as well as the risk level of restarting work. Workplaces that pose the least risk of virus transmission will be the first to reopen, such as construction work and other outdoor work. Businesses in areas that have been stabilizing will be able to open first.

However, Republican leaders want her to move more quickly.

Amber Ainsworth helped us take a closer look at the state of emergency vs. stay-at-home order:

Both Michigan’s State of Emergency and stay-at-home order were originally slated to end Thursday.

The stay-at-home order has already been extended until May 15. However, the State of Emergency is still slated to end this week.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that she is requesting a 28 day extension of the State of Emergency, meaning it would be in place until the end of May.

Extending the emergency declaration is not an extension of the stay-at-home order, though, as these are two separate actions. Whitmer declared a State of Emergency in late February, weeks before coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported in Michigan.

This declaration allowed the state to prepare for the virus.

Whitmer, the state director of emergency management and homeland security and other agencies then began directing all state resources to an emergency operations center in Lansing. If the Legislature approves the governor’s request to extend the State of Emergency, this does not mean the stay-at-home order will automatically last through May. Whitmer will still need to sign a new Executive Order if she chooses to extend that order beyond May 15.