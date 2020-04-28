Detroit police Chief Craig visits officers after recovering from COVID-19

DETROIT – Detroit police chief James Craig spent part of Tuesday morning checking on one of the police stations in the 8th Precinct that has a high number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

There’s a special bond between the chief and multiple officers knowing that they too battled the same virus and came out on top.

Craig said earlier this month that he was recovered from COVID-19 after contracting the virus.

“I’m convinced that what this virus does is searches your body and it’s trying to find weaknesses to exploit,” Craig said.

The chief is planning to visit several other precincts throughout the week.