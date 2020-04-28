Metro Detroiters take advantage of good weather amid COVID-19 pandemic
DETROIT – Since the stay-at-home order went into effect there haven’t been too many good days to take a long walk along the Detroit Riverfront.
Outdoor activities like walking, hiking, running or going biking are some of the few things allowed under the order -- but rarely has it felt like spring this month.
Tim Pamplin reveals how Metro Detroiters took advantage of Monday’s weather
Watch the video above for the full report.
