Police seek 24-year-old Grosse Ile man missing for 3 weeks

GROSSE ILE, Mich. – Grosse Ile police are looking for a missing 24-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in three weeks.

Arsim Zendeli left his home early April 7 in his vehicle. Police said the vehicle was found several hours later with minor front end damage in the parking lot of Water’s Edge in Grosse Ile.

Police said mental illness may be a factor in Zendeli’s disappearance.

Zendeli is white and has a beard. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black leather jacket and red knit hat.

Police and family members have searched by helicopter, with water patrols and have used K-9 Search and Rescue Teams with no success.

Anyone who knows Zendeli’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 734-676-7100.