ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 29, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Whitmer, Legislature debate 28-day extension of State of Emergency
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her emergency powers do not require a vote of the Legislature but she is still asking for that body to approve a 28-day extension of her emergency declaration.
As of Tuesday night there was no consensus but the Republican leadership and the governor said talks are ongoing.
READ: Extending Michigan’s State of Emergency is not the same thing as extending the stay-at-home order
“We’ve got some productive conversations going on. I know that they are interested in better understanding some of the work the MERC, the Economic Recovery Council is doing,” Whitmer said.
There is real pushback on this because many GOP legislators think there have been arbitrary executive orders and feel the reopening of the economy is not moving along at the speed it should.
Governor news conference today
The governor is set to speak at 3 p.m. Wednesday -- watch live here. Gov. Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio and President of the Michigan AFL-CIO Ron Bieber will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts on COVID-19.
Weather: Biggest rain of the month
More Local News Headlines
- Whitmer: Car insurance savings will be higher than required
- Michigan doctor fighting for life with coronavirus among first to receive plasma treatment
- Michigan Republican leaders want reopening plan to move more quickly before they extend State of Emergency
- Wayne State University grants posthumous degree to student who died from COVID-19
- Michigan Rep. Justin Amash exploring 2020 run for Libertarian nomination
- University of Michigan president ‘cautiously optimistic’ for fall reopening
- Charges filed against Shelby Township doctor accused of promoting fake COVID-19 treatments
- Men wrestle dog off 1-year-old boy to stop attack in Detroit
- ‘My fault, I was speeding with another vehicle’: Police clock driver going 180 on I-75 in Monroe County
National and International Headlines
- Making public transit safe next hurdle in easing lockdowns
- US economy shrank at 4.8% rate last quarter as virus struck
- Joe Biden wins Ohio’s mail-in primary delayed by coronavirus
- Stocks up ahead of US growth figures, Fed policy meeting
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.