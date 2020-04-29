Detroit police looking for missing 23-year-old man with mental condition
Nathan Gomer was last seen in Detroit on Friday
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a 23-year-old man who was last seen on Friday.
Nathan Gomer was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 8400 block of Beaverland Street in Detroit, police say.
Gomer is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall with a medium build and curly blond hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, a blue zip hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes, officials said.
Police say that Gomer is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental condition.
Anyone with information on Gomer’s whereabouts can contact Detroit Police Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
