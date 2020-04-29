61ºF

Detroit police looking for missing 23-year-old man with mental condition

Nathan Gomer was last seen in Detroit on Friday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Nathan Gomer was last seen on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Detroit.
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a 23-year-old man who was last seen on Friday.

Nathan Gomer was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 8400 block of Beaverland Street in Detroit, police say.

Gomer is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall with a medium build and curly blond hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, a blue zip hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes, officials said.

Police say that Gomer is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental condition.

Anyone with information on Gomer’s whereabouts can contact Detroit Police Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

