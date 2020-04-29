Detroit police seek missing 61-year-old woman last seen Saturday

DETROIT – Police are looking for Patricia Harris, a 61-year-old woman last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, Harris was last seen at about 1 p.m. when she left her residence in the 17000 block of Sunderland Road.

Harris is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue scarf on her head, black and white jogging suit, and boots.

She is reportedly in poor physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.