64ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Detroit police seek missing 61-year-old woman last seen Saturday

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Missing In Michigan, Missing Woman, Local News, Missing 61-year-old Woman, Patricia Harris
Patricia Harris
Patricia Harris (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for Patricia Harris, a 61-year-old woman last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, Harris was last seen at about 1 p.m. when she left her residence in the 17000 block of Sunderland Road.

Harris is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue scarf on her head, black and white jogging suit, and boots.

She is reportedly in poor physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: