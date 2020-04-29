Detroit-Windsor tunnel to close for overnight construction in May
The tunnel is currently open to essential travel only amid the coronavirus pandemic
DETROIT – The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will close for overnight construction for three nights in May, officials announced Wednesday.
Tunnel closures will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on May 14, 21 and 28. The construction is part of a $22 million renovation project, officials said.
The tunnel is currently available for use 24/7 for essential travelers only during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All non-essential traffic across the U.S. border from Detroit to Windsor was closed last month.
Officials say the hours selected for the overnight construction have the least impact on essential travelers using the tunnel.
Read the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic here.
