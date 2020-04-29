61ºF

Detroit-Windsor tunnel to close for overnight construction in May

The tunnel is currently open to essential travel only amid the coronavirus pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, Monday, March 16, 2020. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country's borders to anyone not a citizen, an American or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
DETROIT – The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will close for overnight construction for three nights in May, officials announced Wednesday.

Tunnel closures will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on May 14, 21 and 28. The construction is part of a $22 million renovation project, officials said.

The tunnel is currently available for use 24/7 for essential travelers only during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All non-essential traffic across the U.S. border from Detroit to Windsor was closed last month.

Officials say the hours selected for the overnight construction have the least impact on essential travelers using the tunnel.

