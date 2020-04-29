Investigation underway after altercation between police, people refusing to leave Michigan House of Reps gallery

LANSING, Mich. – An investigation is underway after an incident between police and three people who attempted to watch a Michigan House of Representatives session Wednesday after being told to leave.

Lawmakers have been meeting this week to discuss extending the State of Emergency amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to Michigan State Police, three people went inside the House of Representatives gallery at about 10:15 a.m. They were told by police with the House of Representatives department that it was closed but they didn’t leave, authorities said.

House sergeants then attempted to forcefully remove the people from the gallery.

One of the three people left in an ambulance because she requested medical care, police said. No arrests were made.

The incident is now being investigated by MSP.

MSP was not involved with the altercation and did not have physical contact, but a state properties security sergeant attempted to separate the people, police said.