Man dies in Oxford Township mobile home fire

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man died Monday when his Oxford Township mobile home caught fire.

Authorities said a neighbor called 911 at 3:18 p.m. to report the fire. The caller said the 67-year-old homeowner was still inside.

Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office tried to get inside the home, but the smoke was too heavy, officials said.

The Oxford Fire Department extinguished the fire and found the victim’s body.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and it remains under investigation.