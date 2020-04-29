Metro Detroiters enjoy beautiful weather to kick off the week

DETROIT – We’ve had a couple days of beautiful weather to start the week across Metro Detroit. Since the stay-at-home order went into effect there haven’t been too many of those.

Last night Local 4 showed you how people were out enjoying the Detroit Riverfront.

Tuesday night Tim Pamplin headed North with the Night Cam.

Outdoor activities like walking, hiking, running or going biking are some of the few things allowed under the order -- but rarely has it felt like spring this month.

