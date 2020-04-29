Police seek man accused of smashing windshield, scratching hood of car at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are looking for a man in connection with a malicious destruction of property Tuesday at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac.

According to authorities, at about 7 p.m., security at the hospital witnessed a man approach a red 2019 Tesla Model 3 in the parking lot and smashed the windshield and scratched letters on the hood. He got in his own vehicle and left the area before security officers could approach him.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos or has any information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department at 248-409-7124 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.