SAY Detroit to host new COVID-19 testing site in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – SAY Detroit is launching a new COVID-19 testing site in Highland Park at its Detroit Family Health Clinic, the organization announced Wednesday.

In partnership with Trinity Health, the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, EVO Detroit/Detroit2Nepal Foundation and Michigan Healthcare Professionals, the testing site is designed to serve individuals who may not be eligible to test for COVID-19 elsewhere.

Open Monday, Tuesday and Friday, the site will offer testing at no cost to individuals whether or not they have insurance or a physician’s referral, officials said. Foot traffic will also be allowed for individuals without vehicles to get tested.

“This, in its small way, will help lead us to a path of recovery,” said Mitch Albom, founder of SAY Detroit. “This is the best example of quick, creative dedication. Before long we will have served hundreds and eventually thousands of Detroiters who might not otherwise have been tested.”

Officials say Vibra Health Lab in Troy will be overseeing lab work for the COVID-19 tests.

Learn more about SAY Detroit’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response effort on their website here.

